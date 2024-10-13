Previous
Backlit Beauty PA136084 by merrelyn
Backlit Beauty PA136084

A bit of wabi-sabi for today. The backlight on this falling poppy caught my eye this afternoon.
13th October 2024

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great details and pretty lighting.
October 13th, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
Lots of lovely detail here. Fav.
October 13th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
Lovely
October 13th, 2024  
Nigel Rogers ace
Wonderful composition, great light.
October 13th, 2024  
