286 / 365
Backlit Beauty PA136084
A bit of wabi-sabi for today. The backlight on this falling poppy caught my eye this afternoon.
13th October 2024
13th Oct 24
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Photo Details
365-2024
OM-1
13th October 2024 4:46pm
flowers
backlit
garden
poppies
wabi_sabi
eotb-160
theme-october2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great details and pretty lighting.
October 13th, 2024
Sue Cooper
ace
Lots of lovely detail here. Fav.
October 13th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
Lovely
October 13th, 2024
Nigel Rogers
ace
Wonderful composition, great light.
October 13th, 2024
