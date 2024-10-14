Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
287 / 365
Someone's Been Playing In The Rain PA146116
We've had some light drizzly rain today. I didn't think it had been heavy enough for this lovely lady to be so wet. The male with her was quite dry.
14th October 2024
14th Oct 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4769
photos
178
followers
110
following
78% complete
View this month »
280
281
282
283
284
285
286
287
Latest from all albums
282
283
284
285
274
275
286
287
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365-2024
Camera
OM-1
Taken
14th October 2024 4:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
galahs
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close