Succulents To The Rescue DSC_4674

I was wandering around the garden looking for inspiration and this little pot of succulents caught my eye. A friend gave me several little cuttings before we went away in the caravan, because most of mine had been badly damaged in a hail storm earlier in the year. The cuttings have all done very well so now I need to pot them up properly, although I do like the contrast between the foliage and the rusty can.