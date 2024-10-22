Sign up
295 / 365
My Orchids Are Blooming DSC_4709
My sister looked after my orchids while we were away. Today I managed to get up to her place to pick them up. Most of them are flowering or in bud and Del was relieved that they had all survived in her care.
22nd October 2024
22nd Oct 24
3
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4777
photos
180
followers
111
following
80% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365-2024
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
22nd October 2024 6:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
orchids
Krista Marson
ace
Truly stunning
October 22nd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
WOW
October 22nd, 2024
narayani
ace
Looks like she did a good job
October 22nd, 2024
