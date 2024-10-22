Previous
My Orchids Are Blooming DSC_4709 by merrelyn
My Orchids Are Blooming DSC_4709

My sister looked after my orchids while we were away. Today I managed to get up to her place to pick them up. Most of them are flowering or in bud and Del was relieved that they had all survived in her care.
22nd October 2024 22nd Oct 24

Merrelyn

Krista Marson
Truly stunning
October 22nd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski
WOW
October 22nd, 2024  
narayani
Looks like she did a good job
October 22nd, 2024  
