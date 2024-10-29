Sign up
Previous
303 / 365
Making The Most Of The Sunflower PA296828
My sunflower is beautiful but it's not following the sun! The flower faces the fence so it made it a bit tricky to photograph the bees.
29th October 2024
29th Oct 24
Merrelyn
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4786
photos
181
followers
111
following
83% complete
296
297
298
299
300
301
302
303
Tags
flowers
,
macro
,
insects
,
garden
,
sunflower
,
bees
Diana
Fabulous macro with wonderful details, I love that blob of pollen on its legs.
October 30th, 2024
