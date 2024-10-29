Previous
Making The Most Of The Sunflower PA296828 by merrelyn
Making The Most Of The Sunflower PA296828

My sunflower is beautiful but it's not following the sun! The flower faces the fence so it made it a bit tricky to photograph the bees.
29th October 2024 29th Oct 24

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Diana ace
Fabulous macro with wonderful details, I love that blob of pollen on its legs.
October 30th, 2024  
