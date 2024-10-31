Sign up
305 / 365
The Poppies Were Full Of Bees PA316977
Unfortunately the bees seem to prefer to visit my poppies in the morning when they are still mainly in shade.
31st October 2024
31st Oct 24
3
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4788
photos
181
followers
111
following
83% complete
298
299
300
301
302
303
304
305
276
299
300
301
302
303
304
305
Tags
flowers
,
insects
,
garden
,
poppies
,
bees
Diana
ace
Beautiful macro and detail.
October 31st, 2024
Monica
Fantastic macro
October 31st, 2024
narayani
ace
Fabulous capture!
October 31st, 2024
