Previous
308 / 365
Playing With Succulents DSC_4788
3rd November 2024
3rd Nov 24
Merrelyn
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
Photo Details
Album
365-2024
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
3rd November 2024 5:47pm
Tags
leaves
plants
succulents
Beverley
This is a super capture of it… like the bold colours
November 3rd, 2024
