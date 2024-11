Kundusang War Memorial - Lest We Forget PB174663

Our visit to the Kundusang War Memorial was very emotional. Before moving through the gardens we were shown a documentary about the Sandakan Death Marches. They were a series of forced marches from Sandakan to Ranau which resulted in the deaths of 2,434 Australian prisoners of war held captive by the Empire of Japan during World War 2. By the end of the war only 6 Australians who had been incarcerated at Sandakan and Ranau survived. All of them had escaped.