Mari Mari Cultural Village by merrelyn
324 / 365

Mari Mari Cultural Village

The Mari Mari Cultural Village operates as a museum that preserves the ethnic culture of Borneo. The village features five different ethnic tribes. There are the rice farming Kadazan-Dusan, the long house resident Rungus, the hunters and fisherman Lundayeh, the cowboy and sea gypsy Bajau and feared head hunting Murut tribe. The tour took us through the replica houses of each tribe and included demonstrations of various skills and tastes of some traditional food and drink. It concluded with a cultural performance followed by lunch.
19th November 2024 19th Nov 24

Merrelyn

