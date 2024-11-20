Previous
Kota Kinabalu Street Art by merrelyn
325 / 365

Kota Kinabalu Street Art

We managed to fit in a walk around another part of Kotra Kinabalu before our departure to the airport. There is some great street art around the city.
We have had a great time in Borneo but our trip has flown by.
20th November 2024

Merrelyn

