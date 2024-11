Still Going Strong DSC_5023

We were picked up from our hotel at 12.30 yesterday afternoon for the flight from Kota Kinabalu to Kuala Lumpur and then onto Perth. It was 3.00am by the time we pulled into our driveway (and we're in the same time zone). Needless to say I didn't have the energy to go out searching for a photo opportunity, so my orchids came to the rescue again.