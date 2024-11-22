Sign up
Previous
327 / 365
Weeds DSC_5027
This is the only photo I took today. I managed to come home from Borneo with a cold and I'm feeling awful. On a positive note I've tested twice and it's not covid.
22nd November 2024
22nd Nov 24
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
320
321
322
323
324
325
326
327
Tags
reflections
,
flowers
,
weeds
,
onion_weed
