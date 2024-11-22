Previous
Weeds DSC_5027 by merrelyn
327 / 365

Weeds DSC_5027

This is the only photo I took today. I managed to come home from Borneo with a cold and I'm feeling awful. On a positive note I've tested twice and it's not covid.
22nd November 2024 22nd Nov 24

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
89% complete

