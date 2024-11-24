Previous
Caught In The Afternoon Light PB248064 by merrelyn
329 / 365

Caught In The Afternoon Light PB248064

The aggies in this part of my garden always bloom well ahead of the others.
24th November 2024 24th Nov 24

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
90% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Love it! I love agapanthus time!!
November 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact