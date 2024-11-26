Previous
My Hoya Is Flowering PB268090 by merrelyn
My Hoya Is Flowering PB268090

Luckily I thought to grab a quick photo before we left home. We've been out all day - a birthday lunch with one group of friends followed by a barbecue dinner with another group of friends. I'm shattered and I've eaten far too much.
26th November 2024 26th Nov 24

Merrelyn

I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
