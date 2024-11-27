Previous
The Ringnecks Are Back PB278094 by merrelyn
332 / 365

The Ringnecks Are Back PB278094

It has taken the birds a bit longer to realise that we're home again.
Sorry that I've been somewhat absent since we got home from Borneo. My cold is still hanging on and has left me no energy.
27th November 2024 27th Nov 24

Merrelyn

Diana ace
Lovely capture of this beauty, they must be delighted that you are back.
November 27th, 2024  
