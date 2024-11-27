Sign up
332 / 365
The Ringnecks Are Back PB278094
It has taken the birds a bit longer to realise that we're home again.
Sorry that I've been somewhat absent since we got home from Borneo. My cold is still hanging on and has left me no energy.
27th November 2024
27th Nov 24
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
4820
photos
182
followers
111
following
90% complete
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365-2024
Camera
OM-1
Taken
27th November 2024 8:50am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
ringneck_parrot
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of this beauty, they must be delighted that you are back.
November 27th, 2024
