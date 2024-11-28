Sign up
Taking A Break From Feasting PB288133
The wattlebirds have been having a lovely time in the jacaranda tree.
28th November 2024
28th Nov 24
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
jacaranda
,
wattlebird
Julie Ryan
ace
Very pretty with the purple flowers
November 29th, 2024
