I've had this doll for well over 60 years. I posted a low key photo of her many years ago https://365project.org/merrelyn/365/2018-09-28 Several people commented that she looked a bit creepy so I had a play with multiple exposures and PhotoScapex for this week's 52 Week challenge - creepy. do you think I hit the mark? By the way she really is quite a sweet doll.