335 / 365
Still Feasting On Jacaranda Flowers PB308195
30th November 2024
30th Nov 24
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365-2024
Camera
OM-1
Taken
30th November 2024 3:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
flowers
,
trees
,
garden
,
jacaranda
,
wattlebird
,
ndao29
narayani
ace
Gorgeous capture
December 1st, 2024
