The Only Mutt I Have DSC_5136

I'm still not feeling great, we were out for most of the day and I had a zoom meeting at 7pm so I was struggling for a photo today. A quick check of The Sh*t List showed that today is National Mutt Day. We don't have any pets but I remembered that I still had my son's almost 40 year old "Pound Puppy". I figured it could also fill a 52 Week Challenge spot (toys) that I missed in August (better late than never).