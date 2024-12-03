Previous
Taking A Short Break From Eating PC038307 by merrelyn
338 / 365

Taking A Short Break From Eating PC038307

This lovely pair of galahs spent quite a while at the feeder this afternoon. I wanted a shot of them both looking up but it took a while to get because they were so intent on eating.
3rd December 2024 3rd Dec 24

Merrelyn


@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
92% complete

Elisa Smith
Beautiful, saw a heap today too.
December 3rd, 2024  
LManning (Laura)
I so enjoy your images of these interesting birds.
December 3rd, 2024  
Peter Dulis
sweet
December 3rd, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn)
Sweet capture.
December 3rd, 2024  
Dorothy
Very pretty
December 3rd, 2024  
Diana
Lovely shot of these beauties.
December 3rd, 2024  
