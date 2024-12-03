Sign up
Previous
338 / 365
Taking A Short Break From Eating PC038307
This lovely pair of galahs spent quite a while at the feeder this afternoon. I wanted a shot of them both looking up but it took a while to get because they were so intent on eating.
3rd December 2024
3rd Dec 24
6
2
Merrelyn
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Tags
birds
garden
galahs
ndao29
Elisa Smith
Beautiful, saw a heap today too.
December 3rd, 2024
LManning (Laura)
I so enjoy your images of these interesting birds.
December 3rd, 2024
Peter Dulis
sweet
December 3rd, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
Sweet capture.
December 3rd, 2024
Dorothy
Very pretty
December 3rd, 2024
Diana
Lovely shot of these beauties.
December 3rd, 2024
