Previous
339 / 365
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas PC044975
Most of the Christmas lights are up and both Christmas trees are decorated but I'm way behind on the other preparations.
4th December 2024
4th Dec 24
3
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4828
photos
182
followers
111
following
92% complete
332
333
334
335
336
337
338
339
333
334
335
336
337
338
277
339
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365-2024
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
4th December 2024 7:34pm
lights
,
bokeh
,
garden
,
christmas_lights
,
dec24words
Beverley
ace
Ooo lovely
December 4th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
That is “way cool”!!!
December 4th, 2024
Diana
ace
Such an interesting light fixture.
December 4th, 2024
