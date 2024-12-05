Previous
Another Addition To My Collection DSC_7646

They are much more cost effective than buying a bunch of cut flowers and I didn't have a white one, so how could I resist?
5th December 2024 5th Dec 24

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Beverley
Sooo stunning… beautiful with a dark background
December 5th, 2024  
gloria jones
Lovely.
December 5th, 2024  
