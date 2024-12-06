Sign up
Taking In The Christmas Lights PC065016
The City Council held a family event on the foreshore for the turning on of the Christmas lights. It was wonderful to see som many people out and about enjoying a lovely Summer's evening.
6th December 2024
6th Dec 24
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
rockingham
christmas_lights
foreshore
theme-december2024
narayani
ace
It was a perfect evening - nice to have a break from the wind! Lovely shot.
December 7th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful Christmas lights
December 7th, 2024
