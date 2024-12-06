Previous
Taking In The Christmas Lights PC065016 by merrelyn
341 / 365

Taking In The Christmas Lights PC065016

The City Council held a family event on the foreshore for the turning on of the Christmas lights. It was wonderful to see som many people out and about enjoying a lovely Summer's evening.
6th December 2024 6th Dec 24

Merrelyn

narayani ace
It was a perfect evening - nice to have a break from the wind! Lovely shot.
December 7th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful Christmas lights
December 7th, 2024  
