343 / 365
The World Needs More Of This! PC085024
Hope also features on my Christmas tree but I couldn't fit it into the image. At a pinch I could tick off 6 December words in one shot - ornaments, joyful, tree, stars, green and peace. Would adding bright/ colourful be a step too far? 🤔
8th December 2024
8th Dec 24
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Tags
tree
,
christmas
,
green
,
joy
,
peace
,
ornaments
,
dec24words
Joan Robillard
ace
And acceptance
December 8th, 2024
Rosie Kind
ace
I totally agree
December 8th, 2024
