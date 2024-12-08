Previous
The World Needs More Of This! PC085024

Hope also features on my Christmas tree but I couldn't fit it into the image. At a pinch I could tick off 6 December words in one shot - ornaments, joyful, tree, stars, green and peace. Would adding bright/ colourful be a step too far? 🤔
8th December 2024 8th Dec 24

Merrelyn

Joan Robillard ace
And acceptance
December 8th, 2024  
Rosie Kind ace
I totally agree
December 8th, 2024  
