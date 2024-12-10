Previous
Stages Of Decomposition DSC_7698 by merrelyn
When need a quick photo, I can generally find cape gooseberry skeletons in the garden. I love the detail vein detail that shows as they break down.
10th December 2024 10th Dec 24

Merrelyn

Photo Details

Krista Marson ace
these are so attractive
December 10th, 2024  
