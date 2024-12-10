Sign up
Stages Of Decomposition DSC_7698
When need a quick photo, I can generally find cape gooseberry skeletons in the garden. I love the detail vein detail that shows as they break down.
10th December 2024
10th Dec 24
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4834
photos
182
followers
110
following
94% complete
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365-2024
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
10th December 2024 5:13pm
skeletons
cape_gooseberry
Krista Marson
ace
these are so attractive
December 10th, 2024
