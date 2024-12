I Wonder What's Happening Down There? PC118365

I'm not sure what she was looking at, but something below her had certainly caught her attention.

We're heading off in the caravan again tomorrow. It's time for our annual trip to Manjimup (a small town about 260kms south of us) for their Cherry Festival. We'll be meeting up with friends from my Camera Club and others from Graham's Rotary Club for 4 days of fun. It will be nice to slow down for a bit. Things have been pretty hectic lately.