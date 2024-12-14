Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
349 / 365
The Grand Parade PC145049
A highlight of the Cherry Festival is the Grand Parade. It starts with service vehicles, followed by vintage and veteran cars and the come the trucks.
14th December 2024
14th Dec 24
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4838
photos
182
followers
110
following
95% complete
View this month »
342
343
344
345
346
347
348
349
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365-2024
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
14th December 2024 10:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trucks
,
manjimup
,
cherry_festival
,
grand_parade
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close