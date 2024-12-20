Previous
A Busy Morning At The Beach PC202313 by merrelyn
355 / 365

A Busy Morning At The Beach PC202313

We did our final craypot pull this morning and got our boat limit of 24 crayfish (western rock lobster). After travelling about 10kms out to sea, pulling and emptying the four pots, then stacking them onto the boat, we were back on the beach before 7am. The ocean looks deceptively calm in this shot. It was a considerably rougher than it looks. Graham and Matthew have had amateur licences for over 20 years, but I only started going out with them last season and I quite enjoy it. Crayfishing is a very popular pastime in Rockingham at this time of year.
20th December 2024 20th Dec 24

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
97% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KV ace
How awesome and what a feast you must have had!
December 20th, 2024  
Merrelyn ace
@kvphoto We didn't actually eat any of this lot. Some were cooked and frozen, some given away and others processed and frozen raw.
December 20th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Such an iconic scene!
December 20th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Gorgeous photo to see, beautiful blues… wonderful to see the action.
December 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact