A Busy Morning At The Beach PC202313

We did our final craypot pull this morning and got our boat limit of 24 crayfish (western rock lobster). After travelling about 10kms out to sea, pulling and emptying the four pots, then stacking them onto the boat, we were back on the beach before 7am. The ocean looks deceptively calm in this shot. It was a considerably rougher than it looks. Graham and Matthew have had amateur licences for over 20 years, but I only started going out with them last season and I quite enjoy it. Crayfishing is a very popular pastime in Rockingham at this time of year.