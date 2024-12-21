Previous
They've Nearly Finished PC218734 by merrelyn
They've Nearly Finished PC218734

My alstroemeria has been blooming beautifully but they are rapidly coming to end. I was hoping to pick some for Christmas Day but we are expecting hot weather for the next few days so I might be battling to finned any worth picking.
21st December 2024

Merrelyn

I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
Nigel Rogers
Nice capture
December 21st, 2024  
