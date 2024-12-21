Sign up
356 / 365
They've Nearly Finished PC218734
My alstroemeria has been blooming beautifully but they are rapidly coming to end. I was hoping to pick some for Christmas Day but we are expecting hot weather for the next few days so I might be battling to finned any worth picking.
21st December 2024
21st Dec 24
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Tags
flowers
,
bokeh
,
garden
,
alstroemeria
Nigel Rogers
ace
Nice capture
December 21st, 2024
