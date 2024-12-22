Sign up
Previous
357 / 365
That Itch Is Hard To Reach PC228754
The willy wagtails have been very active over the past few days. I heard this one singing well before I saw it. It sat on the wire and alternated between singing and preening.
22nd December 2024
22nd Dec 24
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4846
photos
182
followers
110
following
97% complete
View this month »
350
351
352
353
354
355
356
357
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365-2024
Camera
OM-1
Taken
22nd December 2024 5:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
willy_wagtail
,
ndao29
,
sixws-153
