Christmas Lolly Stocking DSC_7747

For December 24 words sweet delights.

I started doing lolly stockings for Leticia and Matthew when they were little. At 43 and 41 they still get them, as do their spouses and our grandchildren. The only condition is that they have to be emptied and left with me so that they are here ready for next Christmas. Of course Graham and I have one as well.