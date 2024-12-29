Sign up
Previous
364 / 365
Dining On The Dill PC295131
My dill has gone to seed and the insects are loving it.
29th December 2024
29th Dec 24
5
5
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4853
photos
182
followers
110
following
99% complete
357
358
359
360
361
362
363
364
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365-2024
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
29th December 2024 2:16pm
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
flowers
,
insects
,
bokeh
,
bees
,
dill
Beverley
ace
Amazing photo… you can feel her smiling.
December 29th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
nice
December 29th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
love it
December 29th, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautiful close up and details.
December 29th, 2024
KV
ace
Lovely macro.
December 29th, 2024
