Dining On The Dill PC295131 by merrelyn
Dining On The Dill PC295131

My dill has gone to seed and the insects are loving it.
29th December 2024 29th Dec 24

Merrelyn

I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Beverley ace
Amazing photo… you can feel her smiling.
December 29th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
nice
December 29th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
love it
December 29th, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautiful close up and details.
December 29th, 2024  
KV ace
Lovely macro.
December 29th, 2024  
