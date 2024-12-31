Previous
The Colours Of Summer PC318896 by merrelyn
The Colours Of Summer PC318896

You know that Summer has arrived when the frangipanis start to bloom. Mine are looking lovely this year.
31st December 2024 31st Dec 24

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is beautiful.
December 31st, 2024  
