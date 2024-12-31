Sign up
Previous
Photo 366
The Colours Of Summer PC318896
You know that Summer has arrived when the frangipanis start to bloom. Mine are looking lovely this year.
31st December 2024
31st Dec 24
1
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4855
photos
182
followers
110
following
100% complete
359
360
361
362
363
364
365
366
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-2024
Camera
OM-1
Taken
31st December 2024 8:49am
Privacy
Public
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
summer
,
frangipanis
,
dec24words
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is beautiful.
December 31st, 2024
