Capturing The First Sunset of 2025 P1018920
Happy New Year everyone. I hope that 2025 brings good things your way. Thank you all for your continued encouragement and support. It is truly appreciated.
1st January 2025
1st Jan 25
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
365-2025
OM-1
1st January 2025 7:18pm
Tags
sunset
,
reflections
,
waves
,
silhouettes
,
sup
,
safety_bay
Elisa Smith
ace
Magic!
January 1st, 2025
