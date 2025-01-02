Previous
Just A Bird On A Wire P1028988 by merrelyn
Just A Bird On A Wire P1028988

I've seen several black-faced cuckoo shrikes over the past few days. This one sat on the power lines while I went inside to grab my camera and then stayed happily stretched its wings while I got off quite a few shots.
2nd January 2025 2nd Jan 25

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
When I zoom in I can see his beautiful eye
January 2nd, 2025  
