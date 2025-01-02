Sign up
Just A Bird On A Wire P1028988
I've seen several black-faced cuckoo shrikes over the past few days. This one sat on the power lines while I went inside to grab my camera and then stayed happily stretched its wings while I got off quite a few shots.
2nd January 2025
2nd Jan 25
Merrelyn
@merrelyn
Photo Details
Album
365-2025
Camera
OM-1
Taken
2nd January 2025 4:26pm
Tags
birds
power_lines
black_faced_cuckoo_shrike
Christine Sztukowski
When I zoom in I can see his beautiful eye
January 2nd, 2025
