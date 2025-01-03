Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
3 / 365
Wind Was Up - Kiteborders Were Out P1039161
There were so many kiteboarder on "The Pond' this afternoon that it was difficult to know where to point my camera.
3rd January 2025
3rd Jan 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4858
photos
182
followers
110
following
0% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
Latest from all albums
362
363
364
365
366
1
2
3
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-2025
Camera
OM-1
Taken
3rd January 2025 5:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spray
,
kiteboarding
,
safety_bay
,
sportsaction25
Beverley
ace
Perfect capture… wonderful
January 3rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close