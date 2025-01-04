Sign up
4 / 365
Sunflower Catching The Late Afternoon Light P1049362
I was wandering around the garden in search of yet another last minute shot when I noticed the light on this sunflower bud.
4th January 2025
4th Jan 25
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4859
photos
182
followers
110
following
Latest from all albums
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365-2025
Camera
OM-1
Taken
4th January 2025 6:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
sunflower
,
buds
Islandgirl
ace
Great lighting!
January 4th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Amazing the beauty we find
January 4th, 2025
narayani
ace
Fabulous!
January 4th, 2025
