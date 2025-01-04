Previous
Sunflower Catching The Late Afternoon Light P1049362 by merrelyn
4 / 365

Sunflower Catching The Late Afternoon Light P1049362

I was wandering around the garden in search of yet another last minute shot when I noticed the light on this sunflower bud.
4th January 2025 4th Jan 25

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Islandgirl ace
Great lighting!
January 4th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Amazing the beauty we find
January 4th, 2025  
narayani ace
Fabulous!
January 4th, 2025  
