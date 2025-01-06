Previous
It's Flowering Again DSC_7760 by merrelyn
It's Flowering Again DSC_7760

I have had this Spathiphyllum growing in a large vase of water in my kitchen for at least five years. It's doing very well and it even flowers occasionally.
6th January 2025 6th Jan 25

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Christine Sztukowski ace
So very elegant
January 7th, 2025  
