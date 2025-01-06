Sign up
Previous
6 / 365
It's Flowering Again DSC_7760
I have had this Spathiphyllum growing in a large vase of water in my kitchen for at least five years. It's doing very well and it even flowers occasionally.
6th January 2025
6th Jan 25
1
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4861
photos
182
followers
110
following
1% complete
1
2
3
4
5
6
365
366
1
2
3
4
5
6
6
Views
6
1
1
1
1
Album
365-2025
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
6th January 2025 3:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
spathiphyllum
,
peace_lily
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So very elegant
January 7th, 2025
