Please Can I Come And Play. P1079458 by merrelyn
7 / 365

Please Can I Come And Play. P1079458

He was waiting in the car while his owner was chatting with our neighbours. I couldn't resist a couple of sneaky shots.
7th January 2025 7th Jan 25

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
KWind ace
A sweet face!!
January 7th, 2025  
Kelly Ann Gray ace
Love him!
January 7th, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous close up, such beautiful eyes.
January 7th, 2025  
Beverley ace
He’s a lovely dog who’s patiently waiting…
January 7th, 2025  
