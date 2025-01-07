Sign up
Previous
7 / 365
Please Can I Come And Play. P1079458
He was waiting in the car while his owner was chatting with our neighbours. I couldn't resist a couple of sneaky shots.
7th January 2025
7th Jan 25
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Tags
dog
,
animals
,
window
,
car
KWind
ace
A sweet face!!
January 7th, 2025
Kelly Ann Gray
ace
Love him!
January 7th, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous close up, such beautiful eyes.
January 7th, 2025
Beverley
ace
He’s a lovely dog who’s patiently waiting…
January 7th, 2025
