Previous
Tricks Don't Always Go As Planned P1099685 by merrelyn
9 / 365

Tricks Don't Always Go As Planned P1099685

I spent some more time at The Pond watching the kiteboarders.
9th January 2025 9th Jan 25

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great action shot.
January 9th, 2025  
Nigel Rogers ace
Fabulous timing.
January 9th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Yikes
January 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact