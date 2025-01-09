Sign up
9 / 365
Tricks Don't Always Go As Planned P1099685
I spent some more time at The Pond watching the kiteboarders.
9th January 2025
9th Jan 25
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365-2025
Camera
OM-1
Taken
9th January 2025 6:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
watersports
,
kiteboarding
,
safety_bay
,
the_pond
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great action shot.
January 9th, 2025
Nigel Rogers
ace
Fabulous timing.
January 9th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Yikes
January 9th, 2025
