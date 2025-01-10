Previous
Who Put The Bowl This High?
Who Put The Bowl This High? P1105260

Today Is our 49th Wedding Anniversary. We had a quiet a morning in and then wandered down to the beach front for a coffee. It looked like this poor seagull was almost strangling itself trying to drink from the water bowl.
10th January 2025

Merrelyn

Christine Sztukowski
Too cute 😀🤗
January 10th, 2025  
