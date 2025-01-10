Sign up
Previous
10 / 365
Who Put The Bowl This High? P1105260
Today Is our 49th Wedding Anniversary. We had a quiet a morning in and then wandered down to the beach front for a coffee. It looked like this poor seagull was almost strangling itself trying to drink from the water bowl.
10th January 2025
10th Jan 25
1
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4866
photos
181
followers
109
following
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
4
5
6
7
1078
8
9
10
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-2025
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
10th January 2025 4:12pm
Tags
birds
,
seagulls
,
rockingham
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Too cute 😀🤗
January 10th, 2025
