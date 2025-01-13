Sign up
13 / 365
I'll Just Have A Little Rest P1139854
The bees wouldn't cooperate this morning but this little brown flower beetle seemed to be enjoying a rest on my aggies.
13th January 2025
13th Jan 25
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Tags
flowers
,
insects
,
garden
,
agapanthus
,
glycyphana_stolata
,
brown_flower_beetle
