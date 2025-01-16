Previous
Another One P1160608 by merrelyn
16 / 365

Another One P1160608

This fellow was the only co-operative bird I could find.
16th January 2025 16th Jan 25

Merrelyn

I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Diana ace
Lovely shot and light.
January 16th, 2025  
Elisa Smith ace
Nicely done.
January 16th, 2025  
