16 / 365
Another One P1160608
This fellow was the only co-operative bird I could find.
16th January 2025
16th Jan 25
2
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4872
photos
181
followers
109
following
4% complete
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365-2025
Camera
OM-1
Taken
16th January 2025 5:52pm
Tags
black_faced_cuckoo_shrike
,
ndao30
Diana
ace
Lovely shot and light.
January 16th, 2025
Elisa Smith
ace
Nicely done.
January 16th, 2025
