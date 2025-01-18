Previous
Me And My One Legged Shadow P1185315 by merrelyn
18 / 365

Me And My One Legged Shadow P1185315

Yes it did only have one leg. We often see seagulls with missing feet or legs. They seem to adjust quite well.
18th January 2025 18th Jan 25

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact