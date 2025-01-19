Previous
He Photobombed My Attempt At Symmetry P1190699 by merrelyn
19 / 365

He Photobombed My Attempt At Symmetry P1190699

I saw this perfect dandelion flower in the lawn as Graham was preparing to mow, so I dashed inside for camera. As I was lining up my shot the hover fly decided to check out the flower too.
19th January 2025 19th Jan 25

Merrelyn

vaidas ace
Very nice, and an unexpected POV makes it interesting.
January 19th, 2025  
