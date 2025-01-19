Sign up
Previous
19 / 365
He Photobombed My Attempt At Symmetry P1190699
I saw this perfect dandelion flower in the lawn as Graham was preparing to mow, so I dashed inside for camera. As I was lining up my shot the hover fly decided to check out the flower too.
19th January 2025
19th Jan 25
1
1
Merrelyn
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4876
photos
181
followers
109
following
5% complete
View this month »
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
Latest from all albums
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
1079
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-2025
Camera
OM-1
Taken
19th January 2025 10:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
dandelion
,
insects
,
weeds
,
garden
,
hover_fly
vaidas
Very nice, and an unexpected POV makes it interesting.
January 19th, 2025
