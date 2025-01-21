Previous
Soon There Won't Be Any Left P1210784 by merrelyn
21 / 365

Soon There Won't Be Any Left P1210784

I love to see the wild birds in our garden. This ring neck parrot was thoroughly enjoying the sunflower seeds. I couldn't resist getting a few shots before we left for for Hamelin Bay.
21st January 2025 21st Jan 25

Merrelyn

I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Photo Details

