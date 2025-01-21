Sign up
21 / 365
Soon There Won't Be Any Left P1210784
I love to see the wild birds in our garden. This ring neck parrot was thoroughly enjoying the sunflower seeds. I couldn't resist getting a few shots before we left for for Hamelin Bay.
21st January 2025
21st Jan 25
0
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4881
photos
181
followers
109
following
6% complete
View this month »
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
Latest from all albums
18
19
1079
20
21
22
23
24
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365-2025
Camera
OM-1
Taken
21st January 2025 8:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
flowers
,
garden
,
sunflower
,
ring_neck_parrot
