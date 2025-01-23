Previous
River Reflections IMG_3567 by merrelyn
23 / 365

River Reflections IMG_3567

It has been quite cool and overcast - definitely not beach weather for me, but much more pleasant than the weather at home. Today we drove in to Margaret River lunch. I only managed to take 3 photos today, all with my phone.
23rd January 2025 23rd Jan 25

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
Jane Pittenger ace
I like how this draws my eye in
January 26th, 2025  
Jennifer Eurell ace
Nice perspective of the river. Looks a nice spot to paddle a canoe.
January 26th, 2025  
