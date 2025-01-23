Sign up
River Reflections IMG_3567
It has been quite cool and overcast - definitely not beach weather for me, but much more pleasant than the weather at home. Today we drove in to Margaret River lunch. I only managed to take 3 photos today, all with my phone.
23rd January 2025
23rd Jan 25
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4881
photos
181
followers
109
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365-2025
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
23rd January 2025 12:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
trees
,
river
,
margaret_river
Jane Pittenger
ace
I like how this draws my eye in
January 26th, 2025
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Nice perspective of the river. Looks a nice spot to paddle a canoe.
January 26th, 2025
