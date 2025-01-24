Sign up
Previous
24 / 365
Not Much Chance Of Seeing Stingrays P1245328
The weather in Hamelin Bay continues to be cool and overcast. The choppy conditions are stirring up a lot of sand. There are usually a lot of stingrays cruising along the beach but we haven't seen many yet.
24th January 2025
24th Jan 25
0
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
18
19
1079
20
21
22
23
24
2
365-2025
E-M1MarkII
24th January 2025 11:26am
boats
,
beach
,
waves
,
jetty
,
ruins
,
hamelin_bay
