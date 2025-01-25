Previous
After The Rain P1250855 by merrelyn
25 / 365

After The Rain P1250855

It rained all night and remained overcast for most of the day.The forecast is for similar weather tomorrow. The caravan park has no grassed areas so at least the rain is keeping the dust down.
25th January 2025 25th Jan 25

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
