26 / 365
Flinders Bay, Augusta IMG_3573
Even though the forecast wasn't great, we decided to continue our tradition of spending Australia Day at Flinders Bay. It's a beautiful spot and the kids still enjoyed a swim.
26th January 2025
26th Jan 25
0
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4885
photos
181
followers
109
following
7% complete
View this month »
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365-2025
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
26th January 2025 1:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rocks
,
beach
,
clouds
,
jetty
,
augusta
,
flinders_bay
