Previous
Next
Flinders Bay, Augusta IMG_3573 by merrelyn
26 / 365

Flinders Bay, Augusta IMG_3573

Even though the forecast wasn't great, we decided to continue our tradition of spending Australia Day at Flinders Bay. It's a beautiful spot and the kids still enjoyed a swim.
26th January 2025 26th Jan 25

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact